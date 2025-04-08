Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Swisher Financial Concepts Inc.

Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. cut its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 70.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,293 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 3,155 shares during the quarter. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in Tesla by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 6,990 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,305 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.04, for a total transaction of $43,162,255.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,643,400. This represents a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total value of $13,189,513.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 477,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,859,478.69. This trade represents a 10.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 370,228 shares of company stock worth $122,791,123 over the last 90 days. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Tesla from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $440.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.31.

Tesla Stock Down 2.6 %

TSLA stock opened at $233.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $750.38 billion, a PE ratio of 114.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $324.17.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

