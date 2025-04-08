Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Shares Bought by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Free Report) by 249.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Ternium were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ternium by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 91,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 9,459 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ternium by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,417,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,313,000 after buying an additional 68,366 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ternium by 422.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,443,000 after buying an additional 141,134 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Ternium during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Ternium during the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TX. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ternium in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Ternium in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Ternium from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Ternium Stock Performance

NYSE TX opened at $26.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.56. Ternium S.A. has a 52-week low of $25.93 and a 52-week high of $44.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($1.39). Ternium had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ternium S.A. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Ternium Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This is a boost from Ternium’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,285.71%.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes steel products in Mexico, Southern Region, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel, Mining, and Usiminas. The Steel segment offers slabs, hot and cold rolled products, coated products, roll formed and tubular products, bars, billets, and other products.

