Telsey Advisory Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Stock Price

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 40.69% from the company’s current price.

LEVI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.27.

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $13.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.42. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $12.82 and a 52-week high of $24.34.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 3.32%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $76,821.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,221.28. This trade represents a 4.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Levi Strauss & Co.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LEVI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 946,998 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $16,383,000 after acquiring an additional 152,590 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter worth $832,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $511,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $1,415,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,608,253 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $27,823,000 after purchasing an additional 219,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

