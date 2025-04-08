TD Cowen Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Stock Price

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by TD Cowen from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 55.50% from the company’s previous close.

PINS has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Pinterest from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Benchmark upgraded Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.07.

Pinterest stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.72. 4,924,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,269,309. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.23 and its 200-day moving average is $32.38. Pinterest has a 12-month low of $23.68 and a 12-month high of $45.19.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.30). Pinterest had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 8.10%. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total transaction of $34,994.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,081.48. The trade was a 3.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total value of $137,365.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 144,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,399,072.34. This represents a 2.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 453,836 shares of company stock worth $14,832,336 in the last quarter. 7.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its stake in Pinterest by 401.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Pinterest by 484.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

