TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY) Trading 6.8% Higher – What’s Next?

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.80 and last traded at $26.80. 10,869 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 442% from the average session volume of 2,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.10.

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.39.

About TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S.

(Get Free Report)

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S., together with its subsidiaries, constructs terminal buildings, and manages and operates terminals or airports in Turkey, Kazakhstan, Georgia, Qatar, Macedonia, Macedonia, Latvia, Croatia, Tunisia, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Spain, and internationally. It operates through Terminal Operations, Catering Operations, Duty Free Operations, Ground Handling and Bus Operations, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.