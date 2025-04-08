Taseko Mines Ltd. (TSE:TKO) Director Kenneth William Pickering Acquires 15,000 Shares of Stock

Taseko Mines Ltd. (TSE:TKO – Get Free Report) Director Kenneth William Pickering purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,750.00.

Taseko Mines Stock Down 3.1 %

TKO stock opened at C$2.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$764.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.92. Taseko Mines Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$2.45 and a twelve month high of C$4.20.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TKO shares. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. National Bank Financial upgraded Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company’s principal asset comprises 100% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.