Tandem Investment Partners LLC Takes $343,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Tandem Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPTS. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,550,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,061,000 after acquiring an additional 610,658 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,914,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,550,000 after purchasing an additional 57,604 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,456,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,275,000 after purchasing an additional 639,273 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,186,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 443.2% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 6,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 5,709 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPTS opened at $29.22 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $28.62 and a 1-year high of $29.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.09.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

