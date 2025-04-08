Tandem Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 4,785 Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Tandem Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $159.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.57. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $135.67 and a 12-month high of $180.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $169.48 and a 200-day moving average of $170.08.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $1.2275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

