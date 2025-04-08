Tandem Investment Partners LLC Invests $940,000 in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Tandem Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 41,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,000. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Tandem Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 233.9% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.3% during the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Wiser Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.8% in the 4th quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $19.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.70. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.53 and a fifty-two week high of $23.77.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.0649 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

