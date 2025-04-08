Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Trading Up 2.7% – What’s Next?

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) traded up 2.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $152.61 and last traded at $150.08. 9,926,494 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 15,575,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $146.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $185.60 and its 200 day moving average is $192.23.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.6855 per share. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Stories

