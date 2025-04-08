Synex Renewable Energy (TSE:SXI) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Synex Renewable Energy Co. (TSE:SXI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.66 and traded as high as C$2.30. Synex Renewable Energy shares last traded at C$2.30, with a volume of 12,700 shares.

Synex Renewable Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$11.52 million, a P/E ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 517.10.

Synex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Synex Renewable Energy Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates electric power generation facilities. It provides engineering services for the control and use of water, primarily the design of hydroelectric and other power generation facilities, hydrology studies, river engineering, and related environmental services.

