Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. Sells 3,745 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. lowered its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 57.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,745 shares during the period. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $92.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.34. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $90.70 and a 52-week high of $108.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 0.87.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

