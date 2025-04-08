Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. Sells 24,588 Shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. reduced its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 67.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,588 shares during the quarter. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Financial Group boosted its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Hobart Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 12,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 20,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGUS opened at $30.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 0.93. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $28.95 and a 52 week high of $36.75.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Dividend Announcement

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.0852 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

