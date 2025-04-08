Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. Has $4.78 Million Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 43.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,012 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF makes up 5.6% of Swisher Financial Concepts Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $4,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 263,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 115,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after buying an additional 13,138 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 57,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 13,726 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 257,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 21.3% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 15,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $32.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.79 and its 200-day moving average is $35.33. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $32.04 and a one year high of $37.86. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.75.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

