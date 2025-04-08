Straightline Group LLC Takes Position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE)

Straightline Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 889,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,079,000. BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF makes up about 28.9% of Straightline Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Straightline Group LLC owned 10.67% of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $19,670,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,511,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 1,778.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,082,000 after buying an additional 192,674 shares during the last quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. boosted its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 478.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. now owns 202,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,010,000 after buying an additional 167,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,900,000.

XONE stock opened at $49.65 on Tuesday. BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a one year low of $49.30 and a one year high of $49.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.64.

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XONE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of one year. XONE was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

