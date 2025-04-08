StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of EGRX stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.18 and its 200-day moving average is $1.06. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $6.37.

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 71,728 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 22,239 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $453,000. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.