StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Air T Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Air T stock opened at $15.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.63. Air T has a fifty-two week low of $14.85 and a fifty-two week high of $30.60. The firm has a market cap of $41.98 million, a P/E ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.79.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter. Air T had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%.

Air T Company Profile

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

