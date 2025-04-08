Staffline Group (LON:STAF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Staffline Group (LON:STAF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 3.10 ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Staffline Group had a negative return on equity of 42.09% and a negative net margin of 2.04%.

Staffline Group Trading Down 2.0 %

LON STAF opened at GBX 30 ($0.38) on Tuesday. Staffline Group has a 52 week low of GBX 18 ($0.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 42 ($0.53). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 28.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 26.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £38.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.74.

Get Staffline Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Thomas Spain sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.28), for a total value of £2,200 ($2,800.41). In the last three months, insiders have sold 856,454 shares of company stock worth $21,314,202. 52.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Staffline Group

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills and employment training and support services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Staffline Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Staffline Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.