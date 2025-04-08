STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Major Shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. Purchases 497,631 Shares

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 497,631 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.91 per share, with a total value of $7,917,309.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,194,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,919,881.10. This trade represents a 3.92 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Broadwood Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 7th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 138,054 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.61 per share, with a total value of $2,155,022.94.

On Wednesday, April 2nd, Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 31,780 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.43 per share, for a total transaction of $553,925.40.

On Monday, March 31st, Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 22,189 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.46 per share, with a total value of $387,419.94.

On Thursday, March 27th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 3,620 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.48 per share, for a total transaction of $63,277.60.

On Tuesday, March 25th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 34,296 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.44 per share, with a total value of $598,122.24.

On Thursday, March 20th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 108,720 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,952,611.20.

On Tuesday, March 18th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 93,124 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.54 per share, with a total value of $1,633,394.96.

On Monday, March 3rd, Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 249,503 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.64 per share, for a total transaction of $4,151,729.92.

On Thursday, February 27th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 259,316 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $4,421,337.80.

On Friday, February 14th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 36,532 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.49 per share, for a total transaction of $565,880.68.

STAAR Surgical Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of STAA opened at $16.14 on Tuesday. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $52.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.11 million, a P/E ratio of -39.37 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STAAR Surgical

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 4,086.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 14,301 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 10,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in STAAR Surgical by 79.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 3,136 shares during the period. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on STAA. StockNews.com cut STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $38.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $40.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, William Blair lowered STAAR Surgical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

