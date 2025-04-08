Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 19,606,869 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 13,844,445 shares.The stock last traded at $10.17 and had previously closed at $9.98.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000.

About Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

