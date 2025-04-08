Spectris (LON:SXS) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,915 ($24.38) and last traded at GBX 1,991.02 ($25.34), with a volume of 59552078 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,050 ($26.09).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Spectris from GBX 3,180 ($40.48) to GBX 3,000 ($38.19) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,765 ($47.93).

Spectris Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,699.71 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,616.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Spectris (LON:SXS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 148.10 ($1.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Spectris had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 20.44%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spectris plc will post 194.7972456 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spectris Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 56.60 ($0.72) per share. This is a positive change from Spectris’s previous dividend of $26.60. This represents a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Spectris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

Insider Transactions at Spectris

In other Spectris news, insider Derek Harding sold 22,577 shares of Spectris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,420 ($30.80), for a total transaction of £546,363.40 ($695,472.76). Also, insider Andrew Heath sold 8,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,532 ($32.23), for a total transaction of £224,031.36 ($285,172.30). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,758 shares of company stock worth $7,846,119. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

About Spectris

The experts in providing insight through precision measurement.

Our purpose is to deliver value beyond measure – going beyond just the measurement.

Precision is at the heart of what we do. Spectris provides global customers with specialist insight through our high-tech instruments and test equipment, augmented by the power of our software.

Through a combination of our hardware, analytical and simulation software, we provide our customers with superior data and invaluable insights that enable them to work faster, smarter and more efficiently.

This equips them with the ability to reduce time to market, improve processes, quality and yield.

