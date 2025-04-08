SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,220,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,749 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.94% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $85,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000.

NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $35.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.67 and a 52-week high of $42.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.67.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

