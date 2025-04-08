SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.88 and last traded at $24.97, with a volume of 301243 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.43.

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 3.9 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HYMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 399,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,497,000 after buying an additional 191,179 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,073,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,465,000 after purchasing an additional 110,978 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 662,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,948,000 after purchasing an additional 99,676 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 165,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 63,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 147,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 62,193 shares during the period.

About SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF

The SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (HYMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Municipal Yield index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield and investment grade fixed-rate municipal US bonds with at least a year to maturity. HYMB was launched on Apr 13, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

