Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Price Target Cut to $32.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the airline’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 28.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.27.

Shares of LUV traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.95. 9,869,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,350,352. The stock has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.00 and a 200-day moving average of $31.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92. Southwest Airlines has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $36.12.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The airline reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 1.69%. On average, analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director C. David Cush purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.03 per share, with a total value of $150,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,900.33. This represents a 35.69 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 186.7% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 883 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 196.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 889 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 41.1% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

