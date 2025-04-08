Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SOHO opened at $0.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.06. Sotherly Hotels has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $1.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sotherly Hotels

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 323,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 57,666 shares during the period. Repertoire Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at about $442,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 628,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 161,829 shares during the period. Finally, Gator Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 45,383 shares during the period. 27.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

