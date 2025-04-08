Sit Investment Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Free Report) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,465 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 641,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,958,000 after purchasing an additional 159,220 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 197,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 12,224 shares during the period. LM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. LM Advisors LLC now owns 170,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 12,260 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 114,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 5,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 95,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:BYM opened at $10.69 on Tuesday. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a one year low of $10.63 and a one year high of $12.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.31.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0555 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

