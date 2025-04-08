Singapore Airlines (OTCMKTS:SINGY) Stock Price Down 4.4% – Here’s What Happened

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.96 and last traded at $9.14. Approximately 94,776 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 217% from the average daily volume of 29,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.56.

Singapore Airlines Trading Down 4.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.64.

About Singapore Airlines

Singapore Airlines Limited, together with subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services under the Singapore Airlines and Scoot brands in East Asia, the Americas, Europe, Southwest Pacific, West Asia, and Africa. It operates through The Full-Service Carrier, The Low-Cost Carrier, and Engineering Services segments.

