Simply Good Foods (SMPL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 9th. Analysts expect Simply Good Foods to post earnings of $0.39 per share and revenue of $354.50 million for the quarter. Simply Good Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Simply Good Foods to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Simply Good Foods Trading Up 0.1 %

SMPL opened at $33.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.63. Simply Good Foods has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $40.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SMPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.56.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Simply Good Foods

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.