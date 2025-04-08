Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC)

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NGVC. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Stock Up 3.2 %

NGVC opened at $42.42 on Tuesday. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.82 and a fifty-two week high of $50.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.82 million, a P/E ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.42 and its 200 day moving average is $37.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 2.84%. Research analysts expect that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio is 30.57%.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company’s stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; private label repackaged bulk products, including dried fruits, nuts, grains, granolas, teas, herbs, and spices, as well as peanut and almond butters; private label products comprising grocery staples, household products, bulk foods, and vitamins and dietary supplements, as well as organic eggs, organic flavored coffee, and organic mustard; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

