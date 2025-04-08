Shelton Capital Management Grows Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Shelton Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,098 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $9,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 142,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,758,000 after purchasing an additional 38,257 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in CBRE Group by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 382,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,174,000 after purchasing an additional 98,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CBRE Group

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $251,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,343 shares in the company, valued at $13,491,941.67. This represents a 1.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total transaction of $100,669.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,629,517.85. This represents a 2.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $117.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.62. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.24 and a 12-month high of $147.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 2.71%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CBRE Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $133.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.89.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

