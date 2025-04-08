Shelton Capital Management Acquires 169,287 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1,013.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,287 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $13,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lam Research by 892.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,787,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,724,498,000 after purchasing an additional 108,619,564 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1,032.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,031,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,891,453,000 after buying an additional 36,496,689 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 907.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,428,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,265,610,000 after buying an additional 28,307,499 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,661,672,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 892.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,578,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,341,902,000 after acquiring an additional 16,706,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of LRCX opened at $62.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.98. The company has a market cap of $79.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $56.32 and a one year high of $113.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 26.49%. Research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $9,907,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,117,560. The trade was a 38.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Lam Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.59.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

