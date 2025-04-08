Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on MCRB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $1.00 to $0.75 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.25 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 20th.

NASDAQ:MCRB opened at $0.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.54. Seres Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCRB. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 170.9% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 45,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 181.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 37,866 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 44.8% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 58,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 18,191 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 262,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 44,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 383,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 43,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics company, develop microbiome therapeutics to treat the modulation of the colonic microbiome. It develops a novel class of biological drugs that are designed to treat by modulating the microbiome to restore health by repairing the function of a disrupted microbiome to a non-disease state.

