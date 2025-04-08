SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.15, but opened at $3.55. SelectQuote shares last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 245,518 shares.

Separately, Noble Financial raised shares of SelectQuote to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

SelectQuote Stock Up 8.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $588.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 6.36 and a quick ratio of 6.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.21 and a 200 day moving average of $3.33.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.21. SelectQuote had a negative return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SelectQuote, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sarah Taylor Anderson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total value of $272,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,343.04. The trade was a 97.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in SelectQuote by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 202,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of SelectQuote by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 76,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of SelectQuote by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 225,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 209,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 5,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in SelectQuote by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,322 shares during the period. 34.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related products, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; life insurance products, such as term life, final expense, and other ancillary products, including critical illness, accidental death, and juvenile insurance; homeowners, auto, dwelling fire, and other ancillary insurance products; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

