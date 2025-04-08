SEI Select International Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SEIE) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

SEI Select International Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SEIE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.07 and last traded at $24.22, with a volume of 82845 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.93.
SEI Select International Equity ETF Stock Up 2.5 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.01. The firm has a market cap of $499.87 million and a P/E ratio of 14.32.
SEI Select International Equity ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd were issued a $0.1496 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 3rd.
Institutional Trading of SEI Select International Equity ETF
About SEI Select International Equity ETF
The SEI Select International Equity ETF (SEIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking capital appreciation through investments in non-US companies from developed markets. The selection process integrates the advisers proprietary quantitative model with recommendations from one or more sub-advisers.
