Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) Stock Price Down 7.6% – Here’s Why

Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 7.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.78 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.94 ($0.02). Approximately 37,310,637 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 341% from the average daily volume of 8,465,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.10 ($0.03).

Seeing Machines Trading Up 4.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £125.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Seeing Machines news, insider Stephane Vedie bought 1,170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £46,800 ($59,572.30). Insiders own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

Seeing Machines Company Profile

Seeing Machines exists to enhance safety. With the world’s most advanced human data-driven technology, Seeing Machines is dramatically reducing fatal accidents every day; and making progress to our end goal of zero fatalities.

A focus on ‘mission critical’ applications, we design, manufacture and sell state-of-the-art software, hardware and systems that are currently used, trusted and incorporated across multiple global industries, by some of the world’s most recognisable brands.

