Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (ATR) to Distribute Dividend of GBX 11.50 on May 9th

Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 19th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.50 ($0.15) per share on Friday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. Stock Performance

ATR stock opened at GBX 426 ($5.42) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. has a 1-year low of GBX 384 ($4.89) and a 1-year high of GBX 500 ($6.36). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 474.89 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 478.71. The company has a market capitalization of £398.41 million, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.54.

Get Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. alerts:

Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported GBX 9.61 ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. had a net margin of 88.95% and a return on equity of 14.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. Company Profile

In other news, insider Jasper Judd acquired 5,860 shares of Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 467 ($5.94) per share, for a total transaction of £27,366.20 ($34,834.78). 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Get Free Report)

The Schroder Asian Total Return provides an unconstrained approach to investing in Asian markets, seeking to provide a total return to investors while providing an element of capital protection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.