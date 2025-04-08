Sandhill Capital Partners LLC Raises Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,630 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,110 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,190 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Melius initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.32.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total value of $235,270.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,661,403.70. This represents a 2.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $130,073.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 461 shares in the company, valued at $80,596.63. The trade was a 61.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,749 shares of company stock valued at $4,920,347 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM opened at $129.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $143.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.91 and its 200-day moving average is $162.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.80 and a 12 month high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. Equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 36.32%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

