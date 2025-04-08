Sandhill Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 487.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,082,000 after acquiring an additional 41,400 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 156,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,772,000 after purchasing an additional 58,850 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 399,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,840,000 after purchasing an additional 33,066 shares during the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 462.1% during the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 7,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 5,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polymer Capital Management HK LTD grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD now owns 16,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of GLD stock opened at $273.71 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $210.71 and a twelve month high of $289.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $271.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.00. The stock has a market cap of $82.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.67 and a beta of 0.17.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

