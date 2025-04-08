Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,211 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEU. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 156,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,877,000 after purchasing an additional 37,333 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 22,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 11,071 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 85,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after buying an additional 11,971 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $54.58 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $53.82 and a 1 year high of $63.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.23. The stock has a market cap of $52.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.1907 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

