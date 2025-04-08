Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Purchases 13,293 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 836,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,293 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 3.2% of Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $74,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $81.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.67. The firm has a market cap of $89.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $78.27 and a twelve month high of $99.58.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.9319 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.