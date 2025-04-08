Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Has $8.92 Million Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,899 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $8,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $73.41 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $72.33 and a twelve month high of $85.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.13.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

