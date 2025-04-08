Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,543 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $11,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HUB Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 11,794 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 8,276 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Essex LLC now owns 230,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,627,000 after purchasing an additional 12,054 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 265.1% in the 4th quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after buying an additional 64,393 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 1,922,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,956,000 after purchasing an additional 193,580 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.42 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $50.20 and a one year high of $50.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.52.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

