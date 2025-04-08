Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,496 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,467,754,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,460,312 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,596,086,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137,512 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $381,057,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 670.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,611,557 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $398,809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753,637 shares during the period. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $166,072,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $206,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,662,150. This represents a 11.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total value of $1,431,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 361,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,901,755.56. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,154 shares of company stock worth $5,793,869. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $65.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.67. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.84 and a 1 year high of $87.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. On average, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on UBER. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Fox Advisors cut shares of Uber Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.41.

Get Our Latest Analysis on UBER

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.