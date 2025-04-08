Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,776 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,788.2% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 377.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHE opened at $24.67 on Tuesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $24.36 and a 1 year high of $30.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.65.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.