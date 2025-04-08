Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $60.03 and traded as low as $54.57. Safran shares last traded at $55.01, with a volume of 485,013 shares changing hands.
Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Safran from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.
Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, satellites, and drones; and offers maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, as well as sells spare parts.
