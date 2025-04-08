Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $60.03 and traded as low as $54.57. Safran shares last traded at $55.01, with a volume of 485,013 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Safran from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

Get Safran alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Safran

Safran Stock Down 7.2 %

About Safran

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.03.

(Get Free Report)

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, satellites, and drones; and offers maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, as well as sells spare parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.