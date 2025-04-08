RZcoin (RZ) Price Tops $24.27 on Exchanges

RZcoin (RZ) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 8th. During the last seven days, RZcoin has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One RZcoin token can now be purchased for $24.27 or 0.00030698 BTC on major exchanges. RZcoin has a total market capitalization of $672.18 million and $6,332.11 worth of RZcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

RZcoin Profile

RZcoin was first traded on October 12th, 2024. RZcoin’s total supply is 98,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,700,000 tokens. RZcoin’s official Twitter account is @rz_coin. RZcoin’s official message board is coin.rz.game/blog. The Reddit community for RZcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rzcoinsupport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RZcoin’s official website is coin.rz.game.

RZcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RZcoin (RZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. RZcoin has a current supply of 98,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of RZcoin is 24.47230292 USD and is up 3.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $63,037.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://coin.rz.game.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RZcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RZcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RZcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

