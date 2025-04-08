Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Shares Bought by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned 0.10% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $5,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 41.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,153,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,168,000 after buying an additional 931,283 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter worth $74,811,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,142,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,448,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 547,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,141,000 after purchasing an additional 255,229 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RHP stock opened at $81.17 on Tuesday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.60 and a twelve month high of $121.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.54.

Ryman Hospitality Properties ( NYSE:RHP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.94. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 49.23% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $647.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.01 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 104.78%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $133.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.67.

In other news, Chairman Colin V. Reed bought 8,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.54 per share, with a total value of $802,851.74. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 832,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,178,640.40. This represents a 1.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total value of $45,895.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,675 shares in the company, valued at $259,555.25. This represents a 15.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

