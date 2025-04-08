Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 54,089 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,089 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.05% of CrowdStrike worth $44,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $1,111,542,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,375,000. Amundi lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,382,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,093,000 after purchasing an additional 408,190 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2,586.5% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 418,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,055,000 after purchasing an additional 402,531 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,378,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,789,000 after purchasing an additional 368,931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total value of $536,495.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,165 shares in the company, valued at $12,969,492.30. This trade represents a 3.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.91, for a total value of $1,419,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,857,130.74. The trade was a 3.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,551 shares of company stock valued at $43,527,642 in the last 90 days. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $324.36 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $200.81 and a one year high of $455.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $385.19 and its 200 day moving average is $352.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.40 billion, a PE ratio of 636.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $418.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Susquehanna raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $506.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.88.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

