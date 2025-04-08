Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $35.32 Million Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 934,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,216 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.36% of Alcoa worth $35,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AA. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 1,945.5% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Alcoa by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Alcoa Stock Performance

Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $24.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Alcoa Co. has a twelve month low of $23.02 and a twelve month high of $47.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.58 and its 200 day moving average is $37.95.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. Alcoa had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 0.50%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is -250.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Alcoa to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alcoa from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.92.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

