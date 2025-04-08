Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,288,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 588,777 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.79% of Newell Brands worth $32,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,892,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,823 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,431,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,938,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,132,000 after buying an additional 303,371 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,790,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 21.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,354,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,446,000 after acquiring an additional 770,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands Stock Down 4.5 %

Newell Brands stock opened at $4.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.64 and a 1-year high of $11.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -53.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on NWL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $10.50 to $7.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial raised shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Newell Brands

Newell Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.